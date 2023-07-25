Will.i.am sees "joy" when he looks at Britney Spears.

The Black Eyed Peas star has collaborated with the 'Toxic' singer on new single 'Mind Your Business' and he admitted while he isn't in contact with her "every day", he keeps up on social media and thinks she is embracing the opportunity to "express herself" after her 13-year conservatorship ended in November 2021.

He told Extra: “I don't see Britney every day, but I see her the way a lot of people see her, and that is what she shares on Instagram, and what I see on Instagram is joy.

"I see her loving to express herself and dance. I see frustration when it comes to people prying into her private life. But I see joy. I see a person that has fought for their independence and that is inspirational.”

The producer and rapper - who topped charts around the world with Britney in 2012 when they dropped 'Scream and Shout' - described the 41-year-old pop star as "a doll", and he loves working with her.

He added: “She’s a doll. She's like one of the nicest, dearest people in our industry. And working with her is always a joy. And it's an honor and a pleasure to have worked with her in the past and work with her now.”

When it came to their latest collaboration - which they are said to have first started working on back in 2000 - the 48-year-old hitmaker "took a different approach".

He explained: “It's awesome working with her in the studio. She has tons of ideas, but writing the song, I took a different approach. So, we went through these discussions, and I would take notes.

"We would just talk about all these different types of subjects: fame, love, aspirations, dreams. It was about privacy and fame.”