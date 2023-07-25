Christopher McQuarrie has promised epic underwater scenes in 'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two'.

The 54-year-old director and action hero Tom Cruise have spent time working out how to perfect underwater sequences after using them in previous movies 'Edge of Tomorrow' and 'Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation' and says they will be taken to the next level when the next film in the long-running franchise is released next year.

Christopher told Collider: "Tom and I are constantly re-evaluating our own work and asking ourselves how we could have done it better.

"We've done underwater in 'Edge of Tomorrow', and we worked underwater in 'Rogue Nation', and we left very dissatisfied with those sequences."

The filmmaker continued: "And we analyse why we were dissatisfied. What were all the factors working against us? The biggest being, not having real knowledge in that area.

"Everything you're looking at in 'Dead Reckoning' is the application of knowledge from previous sequences."

Christopher previously described how he and Tom plan each 'Mission: Impossible' movie thoroughly and says it is a misconception that the pair wing it when making the blockbusters.

He said: "Tom and I never obsess about executing the plan. We always have a direction, we always have a place we're going.

"In our trying to describe the process, in retrospect, it sounds as though what we do is just flying by the seat of our pants and making it up as we go along. That's not an accurate description. You are definitely flying in a direction, you're definitely prepared.

"You couldn't be that cavalier without somebody getting seriously physically hurt. These things are planned within an inch of their life. Along the way, we see a shiny object and go for it."