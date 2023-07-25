Cara Delevingne says she has her “eggs to freeze” and “stuff to figure out”.

The 30-year-old supermodel is currently in a very happy relationship with her girlfriend, singer Leah Mason, and as she has “always wanted babies” she has made the decision to guarantee her fertility in the future.

In an interview with ELLE UK - for which she was photographed by Quentin Jones - she said: "I’ve got my eggs to freeze. Stuff to figure out."

Cara wants to change many aspects of her life, including getting "some of her tattoos removed”, which it said she felt would be part of a “fresh start”.

The model has just signed on for a Patricia Highsmith biopic, focusing on a love triangle between the writer, played by Shailene Woodley, as well as Cara’s character and one plated by ‘Portrait of a Lady on Fire’ star Noémie Merlant.

Cara said about the project: “The script is incredible.”

She is also recording music in the studio but says it is “just for me” and “there is no plan”.

As someone who identifies as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community, Cara feels a responsibility to young people who are yet to come out or are struggling with his community.

Discussing how she didn't have any female gay icons to look up to when she was growing up, she said: "Not really. Like Billie Jean King, but not until I was older. And Elton (John) and George Michael. And men who pushed the gender boundary like David Bowie and Prince, but not women.

"[Representation is important] especially for young people, who feel like they’re alone, to see people who are like them – and to see anyone in the umbrella of the LGBTQIA+ flag. It’s all family.

"Now more than ever, in England and in the US. It’s a scary time for queer people. But the more that we’re met with fear, the more joy we have to bring. Because no one can take that joy away, no matter what. We’re not going anywhere."

The September issue of ELLE UK is on sale from 27 July.