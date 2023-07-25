Xbox is launching a pizza-scented controller.

The Microsoft gaming console wants fans to "satisfy their hunger" with a new remote that smells like the favourite Italian dish as they team up with Paramount Pictures to celebrate the release of their upcoming movie 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem'.

In a statement, XBox said: "Satisfy your hunger for kicking butt with the world’s first ever pizza-scented controller! Designed to deliver the smell of the Turtles’ beloved meal to your game time, these exclusive Xbox Wireless Controllers come with a built-in scent diffuser shaped like a slice of delicious New York ‘za. The controller comes in four variations, each representing the signature colors, weapons, and personality of a Turtle brother: Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo!"

Fans can enter to win the Wireless Controllers by following Xbox Game Pass on Twitter and retweeting the official Xbox Game Pass sweepstakes tweet.

The competition will run until August 13.