Spotify is raising its prices.

The audio streaming giant has upped the cost of the monthly subscription - in the US the cost of an individual plan will go from $9.99 to $10.99 - in order to keep "innovating".

They said: "So that we can keep innovating, we are changing our Premium prices across a number of markets around the world.

"These updates will help us continue to deliver value to fans and artists on our platform."

American Premium Duo customers will have their costs go from $12.99 to $14.99 and the Family plan will go from $15.99 to $16.99 and the special plan for college students will go from $4.99 to $5.99.

According to the online news outlet The Verge, Premium customers in the UK will fork out an additional £1 a month.

Spotify - who have 515 million active users internationally with 40 per cent holding a subscription - said that people "will be given a one-month grace period before the new price becomes effective unless they cancel before the grace period ends".

The last time the company surged their prices was in 2021 and they left their personal plans untouched.

However, this move matches streaming industry trends in both music and video, with companies like Peacock, Netflix, Max, and Paramount+ recently swelling their subscription plans.

In a call about earnings, Spotify’s CEO Daniel Elk - who recently let go six per cent of their workforce - revealed they would “like to raise prices in 2023”.

He continued: "When the timing is right, we will raise it, and that price increase will go down well because we're delivering a lot of value for our customers.”