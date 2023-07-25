OpenAI’s Sam Altman has debuted an eyeball scanning crypto coin.

The tech CEO - whose company helms the Artificial Intelligence chatbot Chat GPT - has launched a cryptocurrency that has been described as some as “dystopian” dubbed Worldcoin.

Sam hopes that the scheme will help stamp out confusion if someone is a human or a robot.

He said: "Worldcoin could drastically increase economic opportunity, scale a reliable solution for distinguishing humans from AI online while preserving privacy."

Vitalik Buterin - who co-founded the cryptocurrency Ethereum - offered his mixed reaction to the venture.

He told BBC News: "On the whole, despite the "dystopian vibez" of staring into an Orb and letting it scan deeply into your eyeballs, it does seem like specialised hardware systems can do quite a decent job of protecting privacy.”

Twitter founder and crypto fan Jack Dorsey posted on the microblogging app - which recently rebranded as X under Elon Musk - that it was “cute” along with the concern: "Visit the Orb or the Orb will visit you...".

Sam responded to the criticism and revealed that the “haters” motivate his team, while conceding there were issues awaiting them.

He tweeted: "Maybe it works out and maybe it doesn't, but trying stuff like this is how progress happens.”

OpenAI recently signed a charter spearheaded by US President Joe Biden - alongside other AI giants like Microsoft and Meta - to agree to implement safeguarding practices to stop the ever-growing tech's scope from going unchecked, amid concerns about its ability to violate copyright law, spread misinformation and wipe out jobs.