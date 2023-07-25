Ubisoft will not be closing inactive accounts.

The video games publisher behind the likes of 'Assasin's Creed;' and 'Just Dance' went viral on Twitter when a user shared an email with them which appeared to alert inacrive users that they would need to log into their accounts at least once in the next 30 days to avoid losing their account altogether.

The email read: "We just wanted to chime in that you can avoid the account closure by logging into your account within 30 days (since receiving the email pictured) and selecting the Cancel Account Closure link contained in the email."

However, in a statement to DualShockers, the ''Far Cry' creators explained that "account deletion follows a very strict process" and "the account’s libraries: accounts that include purchased PC games are not eligible for deletion."

The spokesperson added: "In practice, as of today, we have never deleted accounts that have been inactive for less than four years."