TikTok is adding a text-based posting feature.

The video-sharing app has announced they are including a microblogging ability to their service after Elon Musk’s Twitter rebranded as X, a super-app that seeks to let people use the site for many different functions like financial services, music, messaging, and buying and selling.

The app said that the new side allows people to have “another way to express themselves”.

"These features make it so your text posts are just as dynamic and interactive as any video or photo post.”

TikTok - whose parent company is the China-based ByteDance - recently shared they were launching a music streaming service for people in Brazil and Indonesia, and a beta edition for listeners in Singapore, Mexico and Australia.

Other social media giants have debuted a text-based service like Meta’s offering Threads - which is tied to users’ Instagram accounts - which attracted more than 100 million users in the first five days.

Linda Yaccarino, the new CEO of Twitter, tweeted on Sunday evening to reveal the new direction for Twitter: “It’s an exceptionally rare thing – in life or in business – that you get a second chance to make another big impression.

"Twitter made one massive impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square.”

In a follow-up tweet, she added: “X is the future state of unlimited interactivity – centred in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we’re just beginning to imagine.

Linda - who was appointed to her position after Elon was roundly criticised for his helming the app he took over for $44 billion - concluded her thread: “For years, fans and critics alike have pushed Twitter to dream bigger, to innovate faster, and to fulfill our great potential. X will do that and more. We’ve already started to see X take shape over the past 8 months through our rapid feature launches, but we’re just getting started.”