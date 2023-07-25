Kaley Cuoco has refused to simplify her beauty regime since becoming a mum.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ actress, 37, has had her hands full as a parent after having her first daughter Matilda with boyfriend Tom Pelphre, 40, in March, but that hasn’t stopped her from focusing on looking red carpet ready.

Kaley told New Beauty: “I’m the same girl who still loves the same products, loves makeup, loves her team, but now there’s a mini-me hanging around.”

‘The Flight Attendant’ star has celebrity make-up artist Jamie Greenberg to thank for her looks over the years, after the pair hit it off one time at Comic Con.

Kaley added: “I gauge my time with Jamie based on how old her eldest kid is! I met Jamie at Comic Con when she was pregnant; I remember she had to fill in for someone that was supposed to come work with me. She came to my hotel room, and I remember thinking, “How is this very pregnant lady going to make her way around Comic Con with me?

“I don’t think anything has ever been difficult with us. We never have a plan going in – we decide in the moment. We love to try things and play with makeup, because why not?”

Kaley’s all-time favourite look was at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards in January, where she stepped out wearing a Lavender gown. Kaley looked ethereal as she debuted her baby bump.

She said: “Honestly, we always outdo ourselves! Every look is my favourite. During the last Golden Globes, I was pregnant and it was one of my favourite looks from head to toe. I felt like a pregnant princess.”