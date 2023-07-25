Edward Enninful has announced March 2024 will mark his last issue of British Vogue as the title’s editor-in-chief.

The 51-year-old made the declaration almost two months after saying he would be quitting the role sometime next year, and hinted his farewell edition – which is out next February – will feature “global change makers”.

He said on Instagram: “With just seven issues left at @BritishVogue, I would love to know which issue was your favourite. March 2024 is my last @BritishVogue as EIC so set your clocks.

“With my final issues I’m in planning mode for sure with lots on my mind. The power of brilliant global change makers!

“The unbeatable creativity of the UK! And above all FASHION! More than anything, I am just so excited for what is still to come in the next seven months.”

Despite leaving his British Vogue role, Edward will stay on at its publishing house Condé Nast where he has worked for 25 years, and become Vogue's global creative and cultural adviser and editorial adviser at British Vogue.

He reportedly told staff when he announced he was leaving his editor-in-chief role his new position meant he would be able to “continue to contribute to the creative and cultural success of the Vogue brand globally while having the freedom to take on broader creative projects”.

Edward has been at the helm of British Vogue since 2017, when he took over from Alexandra Shulman.

One of his first big moves was to bring in supermodels Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell and the film director Sir Steve McQueen as contributing editors.

His appointment made him the first man – and first black editor – in the job, and in December 2020 he was promoted to European editorial director of Vogue.

Other highlights of his tenure have included working with the Duchess of Sussex on a guest-edited issue of the magazine, as well as securing an interview with Beyoncé and featuring Rihanna, A$AP Rocky and their baby son on the cover, in what is thought to be the first time a nappy has ever had such a prime spot in the magazine.

His other cover stars have included Zendaya, Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift.