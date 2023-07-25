Alison Moyet is celebrating graduating with a top degree in fine art.

The 1980s pop sensation, 62, landed a First in printmaking from Brighton University and the achievement was announced on her official Instagram on Tuesday (25.07.23) by posing beside one of her black and white prints showing a woman’s bonnet-clad head.

Her account said: “Please join us in congratulating @alisonmoyetofficial on graduating with a First in Fine Art Printmaking BA (Hons) from Brighton University today.

“What an achievement! #alisonmoyet #graduation#printmaking #fineart#finartprintmaking#brightonuniversity.”

Alison – born Geneviève Alison Jane Moyet and best known for hits including ‘Love Resurrection’, ‘All Cried Out’ and ‘Is This Love?’ – has sold more than 20 million albums and has a net worth of around £14 million, but has previously admitted she dressed so scruffily while attending a separate art course she got mistaken for a tramp.

She said in 2017 while studying sculpture at a college when asked on the BBC’s ‘The Graham Norton Show’ if she gets recognised commuting back from college in London to her home in Brighton: “I get the late train and no one recognises me – I look a sight and am as rough as you like.

“I actually think people avoid me because I look like a bag lady! I was on the train the other night and managed to get seat – there were two businessmen opposite me and a smart young lady next to me and I was crammed in with all my bags and covered in plaster and clay and as she was leaving she pushed over her leftovers and said, ‘Would you like my food?’.”

Alison also said she wasn’t surprised to be good at art, adding: “I knew I would be good with my hands – I am really good at wallpaper hanging and I liked the idea of doing something dexterous.”

But she said about the prospect of ever exhibiting her work: “I haven’t thought that far, I just like doing stuff and participating.

“It’s a weird thing – I do music but don’t listen to music and I write poetry but I don’t read and I do art but I know nothing about artists.”