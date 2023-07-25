Kelly Jones believes art is about "a real person's expression" - not AI technology.

The 49-year-old musician has slammed the use of AI technology in the music industry, arguing that "art should come from people" and not computers.

The Stereophonics star told Times Radio: "I'm not against forward-thinking technology and how things are progressing, but I think art should come from people ... I mean, the basics of it anyway.

"I think art has always been somebody's expression, a real person's expression from a heart, from a head.

"If you're going to start an idea, then a computer finishes it, I mean, it's OK, but it's just about algorithms and things like that.

"I'm [also] not really into ten songwriters on a song.

"It's like if you're making a painting, you've got ten painters chucking paint on a canvas. I mean, whose painting is it anymore?"

Kelly also believes that Brexit and the COVID-19 pandemic have made touring much more difficult.

He said: "It's kind of a nightmare with ... Brexit and all that sort of stuff.

"It's not easy to make a living of it if you're a brand new kid coming out onto the street, 'just let's get in a van and go make music' - it's kind of hard."

By contrast, Will.i.am recently welcomed the influence of AI technology.

The Black Eyed Peas star described the trend as a "new renaissance" for the music industry.

He told 'Good Morning Britain': "It’s a very, very, very unique world that we’re entering into. It’s a new renaissance."

Despite this, Will.i.am acknowledged that some caution is still needed.

He said: "The concern is what we do as people and the regulation and guidelines that we put on folks that are building the models."