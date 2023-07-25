Kyle Richards wishes her marital struggles weren't so public.

The 54-year-old star recently separated from her husband Mauricio Umansky, and Kyle admits that she's struggled to deal with the interest and speculation surrounding their relationship.

During a recent Amazon Live, Kyle - who has been married to Mauricio since 1996 - shared: "It's weird to have to acknowledge to millions of strangers that you're having problems.

"It would be nice to be able to work through issues in your life without everybody kind of watching and weighing in on it."

Kyle also revealed that their daughters - Portia, 15, Sophia, 23, and Alexia, 27 - are "holding up" amid the stress of their break-up.

The TV star explained that their children are all "really strong".

She said: "Listen, they know that we all love each other and they're old enough to understand that not everything is perfect all of the time and that's okay and no matter what they're loved."

Earlier this month, Kyle and Mauricio took to social media to acknowledge their marital struggles.

However, the celebrity duo denied that they were headed for a divorce.

They said on Instagram at the time: "In regards to the news that came out about us today... Any claims regarding divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.

"Thank you for the love and support. Kyle and Mauricio (sic)"