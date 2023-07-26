Matt Goss hasn’t spoken to his twin and bandmate Luke for five months.

The 54-year-old singer is eager to reunite the pop group and release new music - but Matt admits that they're "struggling a little bit in [their] relationship".

Speaking to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, Matt shared: "We are a larger-than-life entity on stage and that’s where we want to be making new music, but there’s no point in us doing it unless it can be done right.

"We are struggling a little bit in our relationship.

"But that doesn’t mean he’s not the love of my life. I will always put my foot forward for reconciliation."

Matt ultimately hopes to perform alongside his brother at Glastonbury in 2024.

He said: "Conversations would have to happen but my dream would be to do Glastonbury with my brother."

Matt previously confessed that he's distinctly different to his twin.

The pop star told the Daily Mail newspaper: "Me and my brother could not be more different. We are different in the way we are, the way we dress, the music we listen to.

"Luke's more of a rocker kind of guy. I like George Michael, love Amy Winehouse, love soul.

"Yes, we're identical twins but we don't even really look exactly the same any more."

Matt also confessed that he's always tried to distinguish himself from his sibling.

He shared: "As a twin, when you're younger, you pine for your own identity.

"I can give you an absurd example - I broke my wrist when I was a kid. When I went to school I was asked: 'Did Luke break his wrist as well?'

"I think there is definitely sediment [in our relationship] from the past. Sometimes the sediment is at the bottom of the bottle and the water is beautifully clear, then there's a little shake and that sediment muddies the water again.

"Maybe there's been a sense of like ... I still don't quite know, if I'm honest. I've just been doing my thing. He's been doing his thing."