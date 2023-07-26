Hulk Hogan has got engaged.

The 69-year-old wrestling legend has been dating Sky Daily for over a year and last week, he popped the question at a restaurant in Tampa, Florida.

The WWE Hall of Famer – whose real name is Terry Bollea – told TMZ Sports he was very nervous about proposing but fortunately the yoga instructor said yes.

Hogan – who has Brooke, 35, and Nick, 32, with first wife Linda Hogan – revealed Sky has three children of her own and he has fallen in love with all her brood.

According to The US Sun, Hogan announced his engagement while giving a speech at the wedding of his friends Corin and Sabrina Nemec.

He told guests he had proposed to Sky on her 44th birthday.

In a clip shared to Sky’s private Instagram account, he stood with a microphone in hand with his partner at his side and said: "I guess because when you guys were getting married, you handed her your bouquet. That makes her next.

"And her birthday was last Thursday and I asked Sky to marry me and she was crazy enough to say yes, brother."

The ‘Suburban Commando’ actor revealed in February 2022 he had split from second wife Jennifer McDaniel – who he wed in December 2010 – and had moved on to his new romance.

He tweeted at the time: "Yo Maniacs just for the record, the Facebook and Instagram posts are of me and my girlfriend Sky, I am officially divorced.

“Sorry I thought everyone already knew, love my Maniacs4Life."

He and Linda split in 2007 after almost 2 4 of marriage.

Meanwhile, Hogan recently revealed he quit alcohol earlier this year after previously drinking up to 15 beers a day.

He told Men’s Health magazine: "The pre-match meal was probably three Miller Lites and two Tylenols. That was the pre-match meal then afterwards the post-match meal was probably 12 Miller Lites."

When asked if he still drinks Miller Lites, he replied: "No I don't. I don't drink alcohol at all. I just don't drink. Don't take Tylenols, I don't do anything except really good water. Mountain Valley water in glass bottles.

"[I gave up alcohol] about six months ago. Completely. I just got tired of it.

"It got to be a way to kind of numb me a little bit because I had a bunch of crazy business problems and personal stuff going on at the time and caught myself after I would train getting too aggressive once again with the alcohol so I decided to stop it."