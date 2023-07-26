Britney Spears thought she was pregnant again after suffering a nasty bout of nausea.

The 41-year’-old Toxic’ star became convinced she was expecting a baby with her husband Sam Asghari a year after suffering a devastating miscarriage because she was struck down with sickness - however, Britney has put it down to the hot weather making her feel queasy.

In a post on her Instagram page, Britney explained she’s now trying to keep out of the scorching sun. She wrote: “Dear God … it’s the first year I’ve been able to drink alcohol so my trip to Mexico with all the amazing food and wine was unbelievable !!! I’m really into juicing and the heat makes me coo coo so I have to really watch what I put in my mouth … let’s be honest it’s confusing.

“Staying in all day with the air conditioner seems like the practical common sense thing to do but I’ve felt caged up my whole life !!! I will be honest I woke up this morning and thought I was pregnant because I’m so nauseous but I think it’s the sun !!!”

Britney posted the cover of a book called ‘The Transformational Power of Fasting’ and insisted changing the way she eats has been making her feel better.

She added: “I’m sharing this book because if we’re all under the same sun you guys have to be feeling coo coo too !!! I’m conditioning myself outside and inside … juicing is making me think better and more clear !!! I hate feeling nauseous and sick so if you guys feel the same way read this book … take someone’s hand and just meditate and if you have trust issues like I do … don’t really trust anybody !!! Play with your dogs … and just smile … being happy drives people crazy !!! So be happy my beautiful friends !!!”

Britney’s confession comes a year after she lost the baby she had been expecting with Sam. The singer confirmed her baby news in April 2022, but a month later told fans she’d been left heartbroken after suffering a miscarriage.

She said in a statement: "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy. This is a devastating time for any parent.

"Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along, however, we were overly excited to share the good news. Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family."

The pop star has been open about her desire to have a baby with Sam - who she married just weeks after the miscarriage in June 2022 in a ceremony at her home in Thousand Oaks.

Britney is also mum to two teenage sons - Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16 - with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.