Miranda Lambert’s beloved dog has died.

The ‘Bluebird’ singer adopted Great Pyrenees Thelma and Louise to “watch over” her farm back in 2016, but she’s been left heartbroken as she has now had to say goodbye to one of her canine companions.

Sharing photos on Instagram, she wrote: “May 1 , 2016 I adopted 2 beautiful Great Pyrenees named Thelma and Louise to watch over one of my happiest places on earth. My farm outside of Nashville.

“The Kitties , chickens and mini horses needed to be looked after and these 2 girls have done that since the day we brought them home. They rode on my bus all the way from Dallas to Nashville and on that 10 hour drive I fell in love with them.

“Yesterday we had to say goodbye to our sweet Thelma. She spent her days lounging in the barn and her nights keeping watch over all of us.

“She lived the last 8 years with no fences, just freedom to do what she did best. Love and protect. I loved her with all my heart. [blue heart emoji] (sic)”

Following Thelma’s death, Miranda – who is married to police officer Brendan McLoughlin – has decided to “retire” Louise from her farm duties.

She continued: “Louise has retired from her farm duties and is getting all the more love and snuggles from Delta, Bellamy, Cher , Brendan and me.

“It hurts so bad to say goodbye to these sweet companions but their love is always worth it. How lucky are we do get to have friends like Thelma.

“I am so proud to have been part of her story.”

The 39-year-old country star ended her message with an expression of gratitude for those who had helped take care of her animals.

She added: “Thank you to my friends and farm managers Julia and Tommy for taking such good care of her and everyone of my fur babies and loving them like they are your own. We all miss you Telm Telm [heartbroken emoji] Y’all don’t forget , love a shelter pet (sic)”