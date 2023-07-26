Blizzard and Mila Kunis have teamed up to raise money to help Ukraine.

The 'World of Warcraft' developer is releasing a new pet bundle for players to buy along with a new partnership with the actress to benefit BlueCheck Ukraine amid Russia's invasion.

From now until August 29, Sunny the Golden Retriever and Flurky and Murloc are now available for $20, for modern 'WoW' and 'WoW: Wrath of the Lich King' respectively.

All the proceeds from the sale of the Pet Pack for Ukraine bundle will go to the charity.

Meanwhile, any digital WoW purchase via Battle.net will also let players donate at checkout.

Mila - who was born in Ukraine - has been very vocal about her love for the MMO game in the past.

She said in a statement: "The people of Ukraine are in desperate need and BlueCheck does incredible work in providing resources quickly to local groups, including medical assistance, humanitarian aid, and everything in between.

"The World of Warcraft community is the first gaming community I was ever a part of, with strangers who didn't care who or what I was - I know how giving they can be, and what they can achieve when we work together."

The charity was co-founded by actor Liev Scheiber last year, and they work with a number of non-governmental organisations to help "fast-track" aid to local humanitarian causes.