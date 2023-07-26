Ubisoft has reportedly cancelled plans for an 'Immortals Fenyx Rising' sequel.

The studio is said to have pulled the plug on the follow-up to 2020's mythological game after rumblings about the title surfaced last year, with later reports claiming it would be a spin-off.

Now, sources have told VGC that the Quebec studio's title is no longer being made due to "perceived challenges around establishing the IP".

It's been claimed the company wants to focus on its "most prominent brands".

Ubisoft has confirmed "some creative teams and resources" are being shuffled around "to other unannounced projects".

They told the publication: "As part of our global strategy, we are redirecting and reallocating some creative teams and resources within the Quebec studio to other unannounced projects.

"The expertise and technologies these teams developed will serve as an accelerator for the development of these key projects focused on our biggest brands.

"We have nothing further to share at this time."

As well as a "large game" - which could be 'Star Wars Outlaws' - the studio is working on 10 games that are set to launch before the end of this fiscal year.

These include the likes of 'Rainbow Six Mobile', 'Assassin's Creed Mirage', 'Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown' and 'Skull and Bones'.