Three video game superstars are set to commentate on The Hundred presented by Compare The Market.

Captain Puffy, Dang That's A Long Name and Solidarity Gaming are swapping the controllers for commentary boxes as they sit in on the cricket action to deliver a broadcast created for young people.

The trio will be joined in their punditry by Compare the Market's Meerkat characters and newcomer Carl the wombat.

On Wednesday, August 9 24-year-old gamer Cara - AKA Captain Puffy - will take over at the Kia Oval in London for both the Women’s Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals and Men’s Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals fixtures.

A week later Jimmy, 27 - better known as Solidarity Gaming - will be on the mic in Southampton for the games between Southern Brave and Birmingham Phoenix.

Smajor - whose real name is Scott Major - will take over at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester on August 23 as the 27-year-old gamer calls the action between Manchester Originals and Southern Brave.

With only 100 balls per team, the most runs wins, so every ball counts in The Hundred, while live DJs and music will be on-site entertaining fans at the grounds too, with Rudimental performing at the final at Lord’s on Sunday 27th August.

Mark Vile, Chief Marketing Officer at Compare the Market, commented: “The Hundred has become a much-loved fixture on the summer sporting entertainment calendar, which Compare the Market is excited to be a part of.

“Connecting with your favourite gaming influencers in a whole new way allows for a new generation of fans to soak up the electrifying atmosphere the game has to offer, which will have you jumping out of your seats and wanting to pick up a bat and ball in your own time.

“With kids under 5 going free, tickets for juniors (6-15) set at £5 and adults starting at £10, it’s an accessible family day out this summer.”

To learn more, and secure your tickets to attend, visit the website thehundred.com and Compare the Market’s social channel @Comparethemarket.