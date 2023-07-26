Sinead O'Connor has died at the age of 56.

The singer - who is best known for her 1990 hit single 'Nothing Compares 2 U' - has passed away.

Her family said in a statement: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinead.

"Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

O'Connor's death comes a year after the passing of her son Shane, who took his own life in 2022 after escaping from hospital while he was on suicide watch.

The music star - who changed her name to Shuhada' Sadaqat in 2018 after she converted to Islam - posted a photo of her late son in her last ever Twitter message.

She captioned the image: "Been living as undead night creature since. He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul.

"We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally.

"I am lost in the bardo without him. (sic)"

O'Connor released ten studio albums during the course of her career and 'Nothing Compares 2 U' - which was written by Prince - was named the number one single in the world in 1990 by the Billboard Music Awards.

The Dublin-born star also enjoyed huge success with her second album, 'I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got', which sold more than seven million copies worldwide.

However, O'Connor has become better known for her mental health struggles in recent years.

In 2017, she released a video in which she confessed to feeling "suicidal".

She said in the video, meanwhile, : "Mental illness, it's like drugs, it doesn't [care] who you are, and equally what's worse, the stigma doesn't care who you are."

A spokesperson subsequently released a statement insisting that she was "not suicidal" and was "receiving the best of care".

Earlier this year, O'Connor received a standing ovation at the RTE Choice Music Awards when she was presented with the inaugural award for Classic Irish Album for 'I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got'.

The singer dedicated the accolade to "each and every member of Ireland’s refugee community".