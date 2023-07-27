Russell Crowe has paid a touching tribute to "amazing" Sinead O'Connor and her "courageous heart".

The 'Gladiator' actor shared with fans the story of his chance meeting with the 'Nothing Compares 2 U' singer last year following the news on Wednesday (26.07.23) that she has passed away at the age of 56.

Russell wrote: "Last year, working in Ireland, having a pint in the cold outside a Dalkey pub with some new friends, a woman with purpose strode past us. Puffy parker zipped to the nape and her bowed head covered in a scarf.

"One of my new friends muttered an exclamation, jumped up and pursued the woman. Thirty metres down the road the friend and the woman embraced and he waved me over. There under streetlights with mist on my breath, I met Sinéad. She looked in my eyes, and uttered with disarming softness, 'Oh, it’s you Russell'.

"She came with us back to the table and sat in the cold and ordered a hot tea. In a conversation without fences we roamed through the recent Dublin heatwave, local politics, American politics, the ongoing fight for indigenous recognition in many places, but particularly in Australia, her warm memory of New Zealand, faith, music, movies and her brother the writer. I had the opportunity to tell her she was a hero of mine.

"When her second cup was taking on the night air, she rose, embraced us all and strode away into the fog-dimmed streetlights.

"We sat there the four of us and variously expressed the same thing. What an amazing woman.

"Peace be with your courageous heart Sinéad."

Singer-and-photographer Bryan Adams also paid tribute to the Irish star and their work together over the years.

He shared a portrait of the singer and tweeted: "RIP Sinéad O'Connor, I loved working with you making photos, doing gigs in Ireland together and chats, all my love to your family."

MMA fighter Conor McGregor is mourning the loss of his friend and expressed his hope she has been reunited with her son Shane, who took his own life last year.

He tweeted: "The world has lost an artist with the voice of an Angel. Ireland has lost an iconic voice and one of our absolute finest, by a long shot. And I have lost a friend. Sinead’s music will live on and continue to inspire! Rest In Peace, Sinead you are home with your son I am sure[heart and prayer emojis]"

Ice-T hailed Sinead for having "stood for something".

He tweeted: "Respect to Sinead….. She stood for something… Unlike most people…. Rest Easy.”