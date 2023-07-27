Selena Gomez sent a special birthday message to her kidney donor, despite a falling out between them last year.

Although it was believed the pair were feuding after Selena claimed Taylor Swift was her only famous friend, she took to Instagram on Wednesday (26.07.23) to pay tribute to 'How I Met Your Father’ actress Francia Raisa on her 35th birthday.

Sharing a selection of pictures of them together, Selena, 31, wrote: "Happiest of birthdays to this special human being. No matter where life takes us, I love you. @franciaraisa"

Francia does not currently follow Selena on the social media platform.

Selena previously said she will "never ever, ever be more in debt" to anyone than Francia, who donated a life-saving kidney to her in 2017, after Selena suffered organ damage related to her lupus diagnosis.

She hailed her "best friend" for her selfless gesture, acknowledging she was "so, so, so lucky".

Speaking on the Apple TV+ documentary series 'Dear...', Selena said: "My best friend. Her name is Francia. She said, 'No, I am absolutely getting tested.'

"And within three days, she went to get tested, and she was a match. And it was one of those moments where I felt watched over. I know I was so so so lucky.

"I understand that that doesn't happen for a lot of people, and I know the outcome of some of those situations and how serious they are, so I do not take it lightly that it's happened to me that way.

"I will never ever, ever be more in debt to a person than Francia. The idea of someone not even second-guessing to be a donor was unbelievably overwhelming."

However, last year, Selena gave an interview in which she said she didn't have many famous friends and only listed Swift as one.

After E! News used the first half of the quote in an Instagram post, Francia shared a comment, which she later deleted, that read: "Interesting".

And in response, Selena commented on a TikTok post chronicling the supposed feud.

She wrote: "Sorry I didn't mention every person I know."