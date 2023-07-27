LaKeith Stanfield has secretly got married and become a father again.

The 'Atlanta' actor - who has two daughters from previous relationships - has revealed he and Kasmere Trice have tied the knot and welcomed a baby into the world, but have opted not to make the tot's name or gender public.

Kasmere, 29, told People magazine: “We decided early on we wanted to protect our baby as much as we can for as long as possible."

Her husband added: “Being in the public eye can be something that’s amazing, but it can also be something that is very hard on you. There needs to be things that exist that are sacred and not for consumption for everybody.

“We want to be the ones to tell our story. We’re bringing our family forward so we may inspire others.”

The couple - who got engaged in December - met in Canada, where LaKeith was working, and their relationship blossomed "out of nowhere".

He recalled: "We were just feeling each other out, like maybe this will be a cool friend.

“As love does, it just smacked us out of nowhere. I’m working on my music, writing and writing, and then this person who I was seemingly writing about pops up in my life. It was strange.”

The 'Haunted Mansion' star was by Kasmere's side when she gave birth.

He said: “All I ever tried to do in those crazy moments, like when she was in labour, was be a support system. That and figure out how many ice chips I needed to give her.

"We've manifested this beautiful family. I want to spend the rest of my life with her."

Kasmere was delighted to see LaKeith as a dad before they had their own child.

She said: “I’m really honoured that I got to see the father in [him] before I was even having our baby."

The singer-and-actor described his daughters as "so fun and so smart" but admitted navigating his parenting relationships isn't always easy.

He said: “Sometimes, when things can get difficult, you have to remember that what’s most important is the child, and that we’re pushing ourselves to grow, so we can reflect back to them the good things.”