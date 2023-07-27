Zoe Saldana did not enjoy her experience on 'Pirates of the Caribbean'.

The 45-year-old star featured in the 2003 film 'Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl' as Anamaria but admits that the Johnny Depp-led franchise was "too big a machine" for her to cope with.

Speaking to Buzzfeed UK, Zoe said: "What a great movie, it really was fun and entertaining and very well shot, very well performed.

"It was all around such a diverse cast as well, all ages, all walks of life. But a hard production, it was just so big. It was too big of a machine for me, and it was too out of control.

"So when I see what transpired on screen, I'm very proud of (it). Though how difficult it was to get there, I don't ever want to go back."

Zoe explained that she was relieved not to return for any more pictures as she felt "lost" during the production.

The 'Avatar' star said: "I was only asked to be part of one and then, you know, and then that was it. Maybe they chose to go in a different direction. If (having her character return) was certainly the goal in the beginning, it didn't transpire by the end of the production and I'm happy it didn't.

"There was just a lot of politics that you would have had to navigate, and I just felt really lost and very small in that big machine."

Zoe added: "But I'm happy for all the actors that benefited from this, because they certainly did and they went off to have amazing careers. And I followed their careers and felt really inspired, but for me, it was definitely an experience not worth repeating."