Kim Kardashian is happy she "managed to stay single" following her divorce from Kanye West and split from Pete Davidson.

The 42-year-old reality TV star has previously admitted she regretted jumping straight into a relationship with 'SNL' star Pete, 29, after her split from Kanye, 46, and her main highlight from the current season of her family's reality TV show 'The Kardashians' is that she has not gotten romantically involved with anyone since she and Pete broke up.

Speaking on the finale of the third season, Kim said: "This season has been a lot. And there’s been a lot of personal drama, a lot of stress, a lot of happy times. I creative directed the Dolce Gabbana show, I continued to build SKIMS and I managed to stay single!”

Previously in the series, Kim insisted she was not ready to date again.

Speaking to her sister Khloe Kardashian and their sibling Kourtney Kardashian Barker's ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, she said: "I’m single and I’m not ready to mingle and that's OK. Breakups are just like, not my thing."

Meanwhile, Kim - who has North, 10, Saint, seven, Chicago, five, and Psalm, four, with Kanye also revealed she kept “every single Yeezy” piece designed by her ex-husband as she wanted to hold on to her memories of the Kanye she married.

The pair first got together in 2011 and their divorce officially went through in March 2022 after six years of marriage.

Kim said: "For me, this is me holding on to the Kanye I know, and I definitely am not going to cry off this makeup. I am going to get it together. I feel like I have cried enough over this. I would never take back any of the hard things that have happened. I love my life, but it is time to do something different.

"I am really at peace with it. There are so many amazing things that came out of my marriage and my divorce.

"This is my time capsule of the best times. The reality is that life is really different and when you know it can’t get back there that is what sucks. That is what is hard. But my kids will have the best memories, and this will be the best tribute for them.”