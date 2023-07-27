Sinead O'Connor was found "unresponsive" at a residential property in London.

The 'Mandinka' hitmaker passed away aged 56 on Wednesday (26.07.23) and police have now confirmed they are not treating her death as suspicious.

Metropolitan Police said in a statement: "Police were called at 11:18hrs on Wednesday, 26 July to reports of an unresponsive woman at a residential address in the SE24 area.

"Officers attended. A 56-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Next of kin have been notified. The death is not being treated as suspicious. A file will be prepared for the Coroner."

Sinead's family announced her passing - which came 18 months after the suicide of the singer's 17-year-old son Shane - in a statement on Wednesday evening.

Her family said in a statement: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinead.

"Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

O'Connor's death comes a year after the passing of her son Shane, who took his own life in 2022 after escaping from hospital while he was on suicide watch.

The music star - who changed her name to Shuhada' Sadaqat in 2018 after she converted to Islam - posted a photo of her late son in her last ever Twitter message.

She captioned the image: "Been living as undead night creature since. He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul.

"We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally.

"I am lost in the bardo without him. (sic)"

Sinead - who is survived by her three other children - previously vowed not to perform again after Shane's death and revealed she still set a place for him at the dinner table.

She said last year: "We have a permanent place set at the dinner table for him with a candle and incense. He is very present. He is love."