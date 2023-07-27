The 'Old School RuneScape' Desert Treasure quest sequel is finally here.

The massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG), developed and published by Jagex, has a brand new quest continuing the Mahjarrat storyline that started way back in 2001.

'Desert Treasure 2 – The Fallen Empire' is the “most ambitious” quest of the franchise.

It follows the release of Secrets of the North, a murder mystery that carried on the tale of Mahjarrat and arrived earlier this year as a prequel.

Players will be travelling through Gielinor taking on new challenges and facing four new bosses- and they have been warned not to play the quest on a Hardcore account.

A blog post read: "Firstly, we have an ominous warning. If you are a Hardcore or Group Hardcore Ironman, we strongly advise that you play through the quest on a non-Hardcore account first. We’re not just building hype here: Desert Treasure II is a dangerous quest. Everything from the bosses we’ve spoken so much about to the environment itself can and will kill you."

They added: "Consider this your last warning. We expect Death’s Office to be full to bursting by the end of the day…"

On the challenges ahead, they added: "Secondly, we aren’t kidding when we say this quest is our biggest yet. Desert Treasure II will take you on an epic journey across Gielinor, from familiar locales to places you’ve never seen before. You’ll fight four tough bosses – Duke Sucellus, Vardorvis, the Leviathan and the Whisperer – and encounter plenty of other challenges along the way. You’ll run into familiar faces, and be introduced to new characters with their own stories, secrets and motivations."