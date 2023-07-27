Gareth Gates has gone Instagram official with his new girlfriend.

Six months after his split from DJ Chloe McLennan, 36, Gareth, 39, took to Instagram to share a picture of himself and his latest love, West End actress Allana Taylor.

He captioned the sweet snap: "A heart full of love".

Allana also shared a picture of them together and wrote: "Found my one."

A representative for Gareth confirmed the relationship earlier this month, telling The Sun: "Allana and Gareth enjoyed a string of dates after meeting in Panto last year, both appearing in 'Jack and the Beanstalk'.”

Gareth began dating Chloe back in April 2020 after meeting in Ibiza.

However, they split late last year and deleted all traces of each other from their social media accounts.

A source told The Sun at the time: "The writing was on the wall for some time, and it became clear there was trouble between them as Gareth has not liked or commented on any of Chloe's pictures since November 11th.

"With Christmas approaching, they have called it quits and want to make a fresh start apart in 2023."

Before Chloe, Gareth was engaged to 'Coronation Street' star Faye Brooks but they split in August 2019.

He shares daughter Missy, 12, with ex-wife Suzanne Mole.