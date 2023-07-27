Indiyah Polack "couldn't have got through" her time on 'Love Island' without lip gloss.

The 25-year-old reality show finished in third place on the ITV2 dating reality show in 2022 and explained that she "learned a thing or two" from her co-stars about makeup but admitted that when it came to her own beauty, she needed to have a tube of the shiny lip product.

She exclusively told BANG Showbiz: "We all reached for the Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer, £18; this became an absolute villa dressing room staple. I couldn’t have gotten through my time in the villa without a lip-gloss, it became my go-to beauty product and still is. I loved how some of the girls did really dramatic eyeshadow looks and definitely learnt a trick or too from them when it came to doing my own eyes! We all went crazy for the Huda Beauty Naughty Eyeshadow Palette, £62."

The ‘Cooking with the Stars’ contestant went on to add that she started to take SPF more “seriously” during her time in the villa and these days likes to stick to a “simple” skincare routine in general.

She said: “I started taking SPF way more seriously, seeing as we were outside all day, we wanted to make sure we were protected and safe in the sun. The Soltan Soltan Clear Cool Protect Suncare Mist SPF50+, £5 was a favourite in the villa. I like to keep it simple by double cleansing morning and evening with a trusty micellar water and cleanser, followed by a toner to make sure all the dirt and grime from the day is removed.

"Hydration is super key when you’re in the sun and heat all day, I would always keep a moisturiser close to me to keep my skin looking refreshed. I absolutely loved using the No7 HydraLuminous Water Surge Gel Moisturiser, £14.95 that was stocked in the villa by Boots.”

Boots is the exclusive beauty partner of ITV2’s Love Island. Find the ones and shop the villa here on boots.com.