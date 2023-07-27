Simu Liu has brushed off a viral embarrassing red carpet incident with Ryan Gosling.

The 34-year-old actor took to Instagram after a video emerged of his 'Barbie' co-star Ryan, 42, asking him to remove his arm from around him at the film's premiere in London earlier this month.

Simu shared a picture of them smiling together at the same event and wrote: "I'd beach off with this Kenadian again in a heartbeat."

Claiming that Ryan was just joking, he added: "[Gosling] is the best human in every way, especially when he jokes around with us on the carpet and on set, infecting all of us with his kenergy.

"Now let's get back to the issues that matter, like supporting our striking actors and writers fighting for fair wages!"

Simu's post comes after one Twitter user shared the awkward video and wrote: "Oh, I'd literally never show my face again."

Another person commented: "This Ken doesn't like to be touched across the nape of his back. Simu Liu handled it well though," while a third said: "I mean you supposed to ask before you touch someone."

Ryan stars as the main Ken in 'Barbie' movie opposite Margot Robbie as the main Barbie.

Simu plays Tourist Ken alongside John Cena, Scott Evans and Kingsley Ben-Adir as versions of the character.

Simu previously revealed that he and Ryan embraced the rivalry between their respective Kens.

He told Screenrant.com: "Oh, man. I don't know that my goal was ever to stand out from all the other Kens in the film, but I will say that some things did emerge in the backflip department. It was revealed very early on that my Ken could backflip.

"I didn't know that at the time, but we were in the middle of dance rehearsal, and our choreographers, Lisa and Jen, were looking for a move that swept across the screen and was acrobatic. I was like, 'Alright, how about this?' I showed them something, and then they were like, 'Oh! We've got to do this.' And I remember Ryan was like, [deep sigh]. That in and of itself was the perfect reaction, and then Greta seeing it was like, 'That's it. That's in the movie.'

"So, it becomes a big plot point in the movie that my Ken can backflip and Ryan's can't. It's something that drives Ryan's character crazy with jealousy and really sets the tone for our hyper-competitive rivalry and antagonistic relationship towards one another."