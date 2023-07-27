Zach Galifianakis thinks billionaires are "bizarre".

The 'Hangover' actor can next be seen playing Beanie Baby creator Ty Warner in 'The Beanie Bubble' and he believes that the "real successful and very wealthy" people in the world are "real weird" and often seem to be the sorts of people he is "wary" of.

Noting people “obsess over and idolise these eccentric billionaires,” he told 'ET Canada': "I think we’ve always been obsessed with the wealthy and how they got there. But a lot of these people that get real successful and are very wealthy, they’re real weird. They’re very bizarre people.

“I mean, I don’t know if you’ve ever seen the Jeff Bezos interview. That guy’s interpersonal skills are bizarre.

“So it’s interesting that we always, I mean, Ty Warner was very flashy. He was a salesman. I mean, he was a carnival barker. I think a lot of those type of people are carnival barkers. They have this drive to be seen and to make a lot, a lot of money. And I think that kind of personality I am always wary of.”

The 53-year-old star claimed he is "pretty good" at predicting trends but the rise of Beanie Baby toys passed him by.

He said: “You know, I think I’m actually pretty good at predicting trends because I was definitely right about parachute pants… But I never got involved in the Beanie Baby stuff, that one to me would be hard to predict.

“That one is such an odd… I mean, people were paying for college with the money they made. It kind of launched eBay, the Beanie Baby craze. So I don’t think anybody could have predicted that. I think Ty Warner somehow knew. But the only thing I’ve ever gotten right was the parachute pants stuff.”

But when it was noted Amazon boss Bezos had worn parachute pants in the past, he joked: “Well, I want to take back what I [said] about him. If he likes parachute pants, the guy must know what he’s doing.”