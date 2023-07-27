Lawbreaking motorists using mobile phones at the wheel or not wearing seat belts are being pinpointed by police AI “spy bots”.

A recent operation conducted by Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary and Thames Valley Police in the UK used a police spy camera van equipped with artificially intelligent tech that revealed the potentially deadly scale of motoring offences on Britain’s roads.

Simon Gomer, head of the safer roads unit in the forces, told the BBC: “These are very exciting times and this has been a great opportunity for both forces to utilise the latest in AI technology.”

From 17 to 21 July, the AI-equipped van focused on commercial vehicles and targeted drivers on the A34 and the A303.

The vehicle employs two cameras to capture footage – one at a shallow angle to detect mobile phone usage near the driver's ear or seat belt violations, and the other with a steeper view to identify texting while driving.

It automatically identifies offenses, which are then double-checked by humans before being handed over to the police for review.

Mr Gomer added: “The results we’ve had from just one week sadly show how prolific these offenses are.

“We will continue to spread the message that distracted driving kills, these offenses will be punished, and social habits need to change.”

During the week-long operation, the van detected 86 drivers suspected of using their phones, 273 drivers or passengers not wearing seat belts and 132 mechanical offenses related to vehicle issues.

Five arrests were also made for drug-driving and disqualified driving in the period.

AI has the potential to transform the way police forces prevent, investigate, and even solve crime.

By identifying patterns and links between reported crimes faster and more accurately than a human, AI can also rapidly sort and analyse huge amounts of data.

With these insights, AI can potentially reduce the time between crimes and convictions, and can be used to better understand the behaviours and chains of events that lead to crime.

But there have been concerns AI use could lead to wrongful convictions.

Human rights campaigners are also concerned about its power to snoop on the public’s private data.