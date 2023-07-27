Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are "figuring out" the custody of their dog amid their marriage split.

The 51-year-old actress and the 46-year-old actor recently announced they were planning to divorce and although their split appears amicable, they have a few issues, including custody of their pet Bubbles, to work through before the marriage can be dissolved.

A source told Us Weekly: "They still have a few issues to figure out, like custody of their dog, Bubbles. But Sofia hopes they can move forward in a calm, fair fashion."

Sofia and Joe announced their split in a joint statement earlier this month, explaining: "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

Meanwhile, Sofia previously joked that Bubbles had "stolen" her husband as Joe loved to shower the pooch with attention.

Appearing on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', she moaned: "I don’t have a dog, it’s not mine. Joe has a dog.

"It doesn’t even look like a Chihuahua, it looks like some kind of teddy bear.

"The dog was for me, I got it for myself, she arrived and completely ignored me. Went straight to him. She has taken everything that was mine.

“It’s not a laughing thing - it’s horrible, she’s taken my husband, my bed. They sleep together and I sleep on the other side. It has become something so weird.

“But I have to say it’s not Joe’s fault, she’s obsessed with him."

When host Ellen put it to Sofia that it's easy to see why the pooch prefers the 'Magic Mike' hunk, the Colombian beauty replied: "Yes, but not to that level. She hates me."

Sofia claimed that if Joe was out of the house then the dog simply stared out of the window waiting for her master to return and would not even look at her in the eye.

The 'Modern Family' star said: "If he has to go away for work and she knows she has to stay with me in the house and knows she has to deal with me, [she] won’t do eye contact.

“She’s always looking out, every little noise … she cannot enjoy the time with me.”