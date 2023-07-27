Theo James is calling for sustained funding for refugees.

The 38-year-old actor, producer, and High-Profile Supporter of UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency recently took a trip to Jordan, where he met with refugees in the Azraq Refugee Camp and in urban areas in the capital Amman.

Jordan currently has the second-highest share of refugees per capita worldwide. It is one of the countries most affected by the Syrian crisis, hosting over 650,000 Syrian refugees.

Theo said: "The scars of war are not always visible, but there is also an enormous sustained impact. For many, despair is setting in, as they have lost their jobs and cannot provide for their families; others have taken on extremely high debts and face the threat of being evicted. It is as if they were carrying the weight of the world on their shoulders. All this while trying to cope with the trauma of war and loss."

Theo's work with the UNHCR was inspired by his grandfather's own refugee status during World War II and Theo praised the Syrian people for helping him during that time.

He explained: "During World War II, my grandfather worked for the UN in Greece and was forced to flee from Athens to Damascus, Syria. It highlights that anyone can become a refugee at any time and without the solidarity of the Syrian people my family would not have found safety."

Theo James has supported UNHCR since 2016. He has travelled to Greece to learn about UNHCR´s work and the situation of refugees. He also travelled to Strasbourg to reunite with Housan, one of the refugees he met in Greece, to learn how he was resettling in France.