Sigourney Weaver has revealed the secret to her lasting marriage.

The 73-year-old actress has been married to Jim Simpson, 67, since 1984 and she believes open communication and her husband's "aloha" have kept their union strong.

Speaking in Red's September issue, she said: "Honestly, it’s such a huge leap of faith! Of course, you have to work at it and be willing to communicate, and you have to marry the right person, but you’re also taking a huge gamble. I just feel so fortunate that I married someone with so much ‘aloha’ because I lead a weird life."

Sigourney also insisted she and Jim lead a "very boring life" and she prefers to maintain a low profile and stay out of the spotlight when she is not working.

The 'Lost Flowers of Alice Hart' star said: "I try not to be in the public eye very often. When I have a wonderful project to support, I go all-out, but in general, we actually live a very boring life. Happily, we enjoy doing the same things. We love the outdoors and we’re always talking about going walking around Britain because we love that rugged stuff."

However, Sigourney does credit her acting career with helping her to overcome her childhood shyness.

She said: "I have to say, once I have wonderful hair and makeup and a snazzy suit on, I do feel much less shy… All of that is kind of preparation. I actually think a lot of actors are shy, and maybe a part of us is released in our characters.”

