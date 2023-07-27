Francia Raisa has refollowed Selena Gomez on Instagram

The former best friends were believed to be feuding after Selena claimed Taylor Swift was her only famous friend, but after Selena shared a public 'Happy Birthday' message to 'How I Met Your Father’ actress Francia on her 35th birthday, Francia refollowed her on Instagram.

Selena, 31, shared a picture of them together on the site and wrote: "Happiest of birthdays to this special human being. No matter where life takes us, I love you. @franciaraisa"

Selena previously said she will "never ever, ever be more in debt" to anyone than Francia, who donated a life-saving kidney to her in 2017, after Selena suffered organ damage related to her lupus diagnosis.

She hailed her "best friend" for her selfless gesture, acknowledging she was "so, so, so lucky".

However, last year, Selena gave an interview in which she said she didn't have many famous friends and only listed Swift as one.

After E! News used the first half of the quote in an Instagram post, Francia shared a comment, which she later deleted, that read: "Interesting".

And in response, Selena commented on a TikTok post chronicling the supposed feud.

She wrote: "Sorry I didn't mention every person I know."

In May, Francia begged Selena's fans to stop "bullying" her on social media about the falling out.

She told TMZ: "The only thing I’m going to say is in no way, shape or form does anyone condone bullying, especially Selena.

"She literally has a whole nonprofit dedicated to mental health, and I believe Rare Beauty even just had an event for mental health.

"So the fact that I’m now being bullied as I am, it’s messing with me mentally."

"To me it’s not what anyone wants for someone and [Gomez’s] literally out there saying please stop, so I don’t understand why it’s not stopping – not just for me, but others that are also being antagonised online."