Tori Kelly says she is “heartbroken” her emergency hospitalisation has forced her to halt her music plans.

The 30-year-old singer was taken to an ICU at the weekend after collapsing and her husband, and she has now spoken out for the first time since it was reported she had collapsed after suffering clots on her lungs and possibly heart.

She told fans on Instagram via a picture of a handwritten note she posted on her feed on Thursday (27.06.23): “As you may have heard, I’m dealing with some unexpected health challenges.

“It’s been a scary few days but I can feel your prayers and can’t stop thinking about you. I’m feeling stronger now and hopeful but unfortunately there are still some things to uncover.

“I’m so grateful for the amazing doctors and nurses who have been looking after me.

“Of course I’m heartbroken about all of the things I had planned for this week of releasing my EP, but I know my health must come first.

“Until I see you again, I still want you to enjoy a project that represents the happy place I’ve been in the last few years. I won’t let this hurdle prevent the music from being yours on Friday!”

She also added to her fans: “I love you all so much and I am truly overwhelmed by all of the love and care I have received, thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

The songwriter captioned the social media upload with “deuteronomy 31:8,” which reads” “The Lord himself goes before you and will be with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged.”

Tori fainted during lunch with friends on Sunday (22.07.23) and was rushed to a West Hollywood hospital, where blood clots were found in her legs and lungs, TMZ reported Monday.

As the Grammy winner remained in “serious condition,” her husband André Murillo addressed her health scare via Instagram.

The basketball player, 33, shared lyrics about “fear” from his wife and Justin Bieber’s collaboration ‘Where Do I Fit In’ on Tuesday (25.07.23.)

The next day he revealed even though Tori was “smiling and feeling stronger,” she was not yet “out of the woods”.

He said on an Instagram Story: “Just waiting on a few more answers. Your love and kindness has been overwhelming. Thank you so much!”

Tori – who rose to fame as a contestant on ‘American Idol’ in 2010 with her songs featuring in films including ‘Sing’ and ‘Sing 2’ – has been relatively out of the spotlight since her last album in 2020, but she had been making a comeback this year.

She debuted her latest single ‘Missin U’ in March and surprised fans by dyeing her once-blonde curls black.