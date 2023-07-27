Sir Mick Jagger was reportedly serenaded by Leonardo DiCaprio and Lenny Kravitz on his 80th birthday.

The Rolling Stones frontman, who reached the landmark age on Wednesday (26.07.23), celebrated with a string of A-listers that night at the Embargo Republica nightclub in Chelsea, London, along with a string of dancers dressed in carnival-style feathers and a live band performing for guests.

A party insider told the MailOnline: “Mick was so happy to spend his birthday surrounded by his family and friends, who flew into London from around the world to be there on his special day.

“Mick was constantly on the dance floor and didn't stop moving the entire night, with the whole party going on until the early hours.

“Leonardo DiCaprio and Lenny Kravitz playfully sang Happy Birthday to Mick and everyone else joined in... it was just the most fun celebration.

“As well as having a chocolate birthday cake, Mick’s Cuban-themed soiree saw exotic dancers dressed ready for carnival in bejewelled bras and multicoloured feathered headdresses and they seriously brought the party to life.”

Sir Mick was said by the insider to have provided unlimited free drinks for guests and had the “time of his life as he danced the night away” before he headed home at 3am.

Photographs from inside the venue showed scantily-clad carnival-style dancers wearing feathered headdresses milling through the busy crowds.

Other famous faces at the bash included Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood, 76, and Sir Paul McCartney’s 51-year-old fashion designer daughter Stella McCartney.

Sir Mick was also joined by his family, including daughter Georgia May Jagger, 31, son Lucas Jagger, 24, and his ballet dancer-turned author fiancée Melanie Hamrick, 36.

His former wife Jerry Hall, 67, with whom he was in a relationship for 22 years, was also there – and was spotted holding hands with actress Anjelica Huston, 72, as they left the nightspot.