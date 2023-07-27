Jonah Hill is facing fresh allegations from Nickelodeon actress Alexa Nikolas about her claim he kissed her without her consent when she was aged 16.

‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ star, 39, is facing allegations he was emotionally abuse to his ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady, 24, and was earlier this month accused on Twitter by 31-year-old Alexa of slamming her against a door before shoving his tongue down her throat at a party being hosted by ‘Tusk’ actor Justin Long, 45.

She has now shared more details of the alleged incident on the ‘Off the Rails’ podcast, which she told on Wednesday (26.07.23): “(Jonah) didn’t say anything. He just slams me across the door.

“He just put his tongue right in my mouth. I just remember it moving around. It was really intense.”

Alexa added she will “never forget” the incident because you “don’t forget these things”.

She said: “I just remember being startled and kind of just grossed out.

“And I tried to push him away, and I did actually. He did end up backing away. And I remember turning around and running upstairs.”

Former ‘Zoey 101’ star Alexa had tweeted about how Jonah allegedly approached her and offered her a cigarette before apparently kissing her: “#JonahHill didn’t hand me the cig which I thought was weird and then as we walked back to the door I asked him for it and he said nothing but slammed me to the door and shoved his tongue down my throat.

“I was so appalled I pushed him off of me and ran inside.”

Jonah, who had his first baby in May with rumoured fiancée Olivia Millar, has strongly denied the claim and told Page Six via his attorneys Alexa’s story was a “complete fabrication”.

But Alexa insisted to the outlet she was left terrified after the alleged incident with Jonah.

She said: “I was a child so I obviously felt scared and angry. Sadly, this wasn’t the first time I’ve been assaulted or objectified as a child.”

Alexa added she was 16 and Jonah was 24 when the alleged incident took place.

She told Page Six: “I was intoxicated from their alcohol and so none of that helped my decision making afterwards.

“This was before Uber and Lyft by the way and I didn’t even drive yet.”

Alexa claimed on Twitter that Jonah and everyone else at the party were “aware” she was a teenager at the time and said actors at the bash allegedly knew she and her friends were young because it was mentioned even prior to them arriving at the party.

She has also tweeted Justin, saying: “I find it interesting you being in ‘Barbarian’ as a predator. It must have been weird playing some of your friends.”

Justin’s representative told Page Six: “This is the first time Justin has been made aware of this situation that allegedly happened nearly two decades ago.

“While Justin is sympathetic to any and all victims of any abuse, the simple fact remains he has no knowledge of what may or may not have happened concerning Ms Nikolas.”

Alexa has become an outspoken activist against alleged sexual predators and misconduct against child actors, and said she decided not to file charges over Jonah’s alleged assault because it was late 2008 or 2009 and her mom didn’t even know she was at the party.