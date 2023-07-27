Sinéad O’Connor insisted 11 days before her death she would rather scrub toilets than beg for money.

The ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ singer, found dead aged 56 on Wednesday (26.07.23) after moving from her native Ireland to London to work on a new record, unleashed a series of tweets just before her untimely passing to tell fans she had always been fiercely financially independent.

Mum-of-four Sinéad, whose son Shane, 17, took his life in 2022 after escaping from hospital while he was on suicide watch, tweeted: “With great pride I can state I never asked anyone for money nor took money from anyone at all for any reason at all since at 18 I ceased needing financial support from my father. Ergo I’m the last female on earth who will ever ask you for money. Matter of pride, dears.

“I’m the type who wouldn’t have a problem scrubbing toilets if I needed money. Matter of pride. 100% financially independent since 1985. Will always stay that way. In fact I quite enjoy scrubbing toilets.

“So if I never asked my father for money, nor the fathers of my children, I’m not gonna be asking you guys!!!”

It is thought Sinéad was plagued by financial troubles her entire life and was worth only $1.5 million at the time of her death despite her global fame.

The singer – who changed her name to Shuhada Sadaqat in 2018 after she converted to Islam – posted a photo of her late son in one of her last Twitter messages.

She captioned the image: “Been living as undead night creature since. He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul.

“We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally. I am lost in the bardo without him.”

Sinéad is survived by three other children and previously vowed not to perform again after Shane’s.

She also revealed she still set a place for him at the dinner table, last year saying: “We have a permanent place set at the dinner table for him with a candle and incense. He is very present. He is love.”