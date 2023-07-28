The 2023 Emmy Awards have reportedly been shelved due to the ongoing strikes by actors and writers unions.

The glitzy Hollywood prizegiving which honours the best of TV had been due to take place on September 18 with nominations for shows such as 'Succession' and 'The Last Of Us' but it's now been reported the ceremony has been shelved because of the industrial action by the SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America unions which would have prevented many of the nominees from attending.

Variety magazine reports bosses at the TV Academy - the organisation behind the Emmys - and 2023 broadcaster Fox are still in talks over a new date but it's unlikely to happen until the unions reach an agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers to bring the strikes to an end.

The actors strike rules mean union members cannot promote their work by attending awards ceremonies - meaning the event would be without most of the nominees. The ceremony's host and presenters would also likely be union members who are unable to work while the show also relies on writers to come up with material.

Nominations for the Emmys were announced earlier this month and they include a massive 27 nods for hit drama 'Succession'. It's believed voting for the awards by academy members will go ahead as planned next month.

The industrial action is also likely to impact the Creative Arts Emmys which are due to take place on September 9 and 10.

"Like the rest of the industry, we hope there will be an equitable and timely resolution for all parties in the current guild negotiations. We continue to monitor the situation closely with our partners at Fox and will advise if and when there is an update available," the TV Academy bosses said last week in a statement.

Last year's ceremony was hosted by Kenan Thompson on September 12 and 'Succession' was the big winner on the night.