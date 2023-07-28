JoJo Siwa doesn't regret calling Cameron Candace Bure out over her "traditional marriage" comments but wishes the actress was more "accepting" of the LBGTQIA+ community.

The 20-year-old reality TV dancer recently slammed the 'Full House' star after she highlighted the decision by Christian conservative network Great American Family (GAF) - where she is chief content officer - not to feature same-sex couples in their festive movies and JoJo has now insisted she is glad she spoke out on behalf of her community.

During an appearance on the 'Viall Files' podcast, she explained: "It was that she [wanted] to do a movie about that to put down [the] LGBTQIA [community] and that she was going to specifically make movies that had no representation of LGBTQIA.

"It’s fine if you are doing it because it’s just your movie’s storyline and it’s just it is what it is, like, not everything needs to be gay essentially. But when you’re doing it out of spite to say that: ‘Too much is about LGBTQIA and you guys suck and I want to make a movie about traditional marriage and you’re not traditional,’ that got to me a little bit.”

She went on to add: "I wish she was able to be a little more open, a little more accepting. I’m OK with calling her out in the way that I did ... [The LBGTQIA plus community are] my people, I gotta stand up for [them]."

Cameron previously sparked a backlash by explaining she left the Hallmark Channel to work with GAM, noting the latter - which was founded by ex-Hallmark CEO Bill Abbott - wanted to keep "traditional marriage at the core" of its programming.

JoJo - who came out as a member of the LGBTQ plus community last year and is currently dating Avery Cyrus - later shared a screenshot of Candace's comment and wrote on Instagram: "Honestly, I can’t believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with intention of excluding LGBTQIA+, but then also talk about it in the press. "This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people."