Elon Musk has congratulated his ex-wife on her engagement.

The Tesla boss was married to Talulah Riley twice, from 2010 to 2012 and again from 2013 to 2016, and he's shown there are no hard feelings between them because he's wished her and new fiance Thomas Brodie-Sangster well after they announced they are getting married after two years of dating.

Talulah had announced on Twitter: "Very happy to share that after two years of dating, Thomas Brodie Sangster and I are engaged."

Within five minutes of her post, the social media platform's owner replied: "Congratulations [red heart emoji]"

Talulah previously revealed Elon - who has an estimated net worth of $232 billion - used to suffer from night terrors and would wake up "screaming" during the early days of their relationship because he was terrified of going bankrupt.

Speaking on BBC documentary 'The Elon Musk Show', she said: "He was trying to avoid bankruptcy. Every day Elon would come home and say, ‘That’s it.' He was being ridiculed by the press. He would have these night terrors in the middle of the night. We’d be fast asleep and suddenly he would be screaming in his sleep, like he was trying to climb up and escape something."

The 'Pistol' actress went on to explain that the Tesla founder - who later married pop singer Grimes and has a total of eight children from various relationships - had even offered her a "way out" of their relationship in the early days of his businesses but the pair got engaged just 10 days after they met in a London nightclub.

She added: "All available resources had to be ploughed into the company. He gave me an out. He said, ‘This is going to be the hard part, you don’t have to stay for it.’ My first impressions were that he was very sweet, he seemed quite shy. He said ‘may I put my hand on your knee, and I said, ‘OK go on then’, I thought it was quite sweet that he asked. Then one evening I remember he said would you like to come back to my hotel room so we can look at rocket videos? And I thought, OK, I’ll come back. And we did get into his hotel room… and he did just show me rocket videos.

"I moved straight into the home with all the children and it became a very real thing immediately. I think because of my youth, I was relatively gung-ho about it. Essentially our home life was work. We were focused on the companies and the children."