Rosalia has admitted things aren't "easy" following the end of her engagement to Rauw Alejandro.

The 'Con Altura' hitmaker was revealed to have split from the 30-year-old singer and she's thanked her fans for their support in the wake of the news, while urging them not to listen to speculation about what went wrong between the couple.

She wrote in Spanish in a note on her Instagram Story: "I love, respect and admire Rauw.

"I'm not paying attention to the movies.

"We know what we lived. This is not an easy moment, so thank you for understanding and respecting."

Rosalia's comments came a day after Rauw - whose real name is Raul Alejandro Ocasio Ruiz - confirmed the end of their "real love story" but quashed rumours they had split due to infidelity.

He shared a message on his social media accounts which read: “During all these years you guys have been part of my professional achievements as well as all the happy moments that I have lived with my partner. I never saw myself in the position of even thinking that I would have to give a public statement on a matter that is so private to me.

"Yes, a few months ago, Rosi and I ended our engagement. There are thousands of problems that can cause a breakup, but in our case, it was not because of infidelity or a third person.

"During this time that I am taking to assimilate all of this, erroneous public allegations have arisen, and out of respect for her, our families and everything we’ve experienced, I could not remain silent and continue to watch as they try to destroy the most real love story that God has allowed me to experience."

Rosalia and Rauw were first linked to each other back in 2021, and they went public with their romance in September of that year.

The former couple announced their engagement earlier this year.