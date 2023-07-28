Threads has reportedly suffered a major downturn in the number of daily users.

Meta's new social network - dubbed a more friendly version of Twitter - launched on July 5 and boasted five million registrations within the first few hours and the numbers soared to more than 100 million sign-ups within its first week online however, a new report suggests the number of users engaging with the site every day has since plummeted.

Similarweb reports Threads reached a peak of 49 million daily users on July 7 but that number reduced to 12 million on July 22.

The data in the report suggests that even at its peak of 49 million daily users - Threads still failed to pull in half of the numbers being seen on rival platform Twitter - which is said to boast more than 100 million active daily users.

The publication also reported that usage of Threads in the US peaked at around 21 minutes of engagement on July 7 but that dropped to just over six minutes on July 14.

The Similarweb report's author, Senior Insights Manager David F. Carr, noted: "Our daily usage numbers make Meta’s claim of having achieved more than 100 million total account signups in a matter of days seem reasonable. However, Threads is missing many basic features and still needs to offer a compelling reason to switch from Twitter or start a new social media habit with Threads."

Twitter has been going through huge changes since it was bought up by tech billionaire Elon Musk last year and is currently going through a rebranding process after the new owner decided to rename the platform 'X'.