The new iPhone 15 Pro will reportedly ditch the mute switch and replace it with a new multi-function action button.

Most iPhone users will be familiar with the switch on the left side of the phone which can be used to flip silent mode on and off - however, new reports suggest an upcoming model will replace it with a new button that can be used to switch between functions such as camera, silent mode and flashlight.

A report published on MacRumors suggest the new button will feature on the iPhone 15 Pro - reportedly slated to launch later this year - and will allow users to dictate the nine functions which are said to have been labelled as Accessibility, Shortcuts, Silent Mode, Camera, Flashlight, Focus, Magnifier, Translate, and Voice Memos.

Apple bosses are expected to launch their new gadget this year - with many pointing towards a potential announcement in September - and the internet has been ablaze with chatter about possible updates to the much-loved handset.

Little is known about the new models ahead of the announcement, but previous reports have suggested another big change to the 15s will drop the Lightning connector in favour of a universal USB-C standard.

Apple is also rumoured to be introducing two new colours to the line-up - with a bright green being touted alongside an "exclusive" shade of crimson for the 15 Pro. 9T5Mac also reported Apple is rumoured to have been testing out plans for light blue and pink shades for the new phone which is said to be made from titanium - a material previously seen in the Apple Watch series.