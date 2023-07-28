Nicki Minaj, Snoop Dogg and 21 Savage will be playable Operators in ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’.

The stars will also feature on ‘Warzone’ in their fifth season of content, makers Activision have announced.

Nicki, 40, will be the first-ever self-named female Operator on ‘Call of Duty’, while 30-year-old British rapper 21 Savage’s in-game look is being kept secret by manufacturers.

When Season 5 of ‘Warzone’ launches, only Snoop Dogg, 51, will be available to play whereas Nicki and 21 Savage are scheduled to arrive at a later date.

Snoop Dogg first entered the series in a ‘Call of Duty: Ghosts Multiplayer Voice Pack’ when he narrated matches for players.

He also appeared as an Operator in the original ‘Warzone, Call of Duty: Mobile and Vanguard’, and had his own finishing move titled the “Finishizzle Movizzle”.

The rappers’ appearances is part of the iconic game’s celebration of 50 years of hip hop.

Makers have also added free hip hop ‘War Tracks’ for players who log in between 7 and 16 August.

Activision said in a blog post about the offer: “Simply go online in ‘Modern Warfare 2’ and ‘Call of Duty: Warzone’ on four separate days within that time period – an easy task for those that play daily or even only on weekends – to receive a free gift.”

The ‘War Tracks’ are as yet unknown, but they will span the 1980s to 2000s.

On the fourth successive day of logging in to ‘Modern Warfare 2’ or ‘Warzone’, players will be gifted a special Weapon blueprint applicable in any of the games’ online modes.