A mobile spin-off from Capcom’s ‘Monster Hunter’ series is launching worldwide in September.

Pre-registration is now live for ‘Monster Hunter Now’ on iOS and Android users, with rewards in the works once a certain number of sign-ups is passed.

As an augmented reality game, ‘Monster Hunter Now’ is said to be comparable to ‘Pokémon Go’, and has been developed by the hit game’s creator Niantic.

The main ‘Monster Hunter’ games are notorious for their intricate and lengthy battles with beasts, but the mobile version’s encounters will the foes will only last a maximum of 75 seconds.

The monsters included in ‘Monster Hunter Now’ are the Anjanath, Barroth, Diablos, Great Girros, Great Jagras, Jyuratodus, Kulu-Ya-Ku, Legiana, Paolumu, Pukei-Pukei, Rathalos, Rathian and Tobi Kadachi.

Players have access to a bow, light bowgun, sword and shield, great sword, long sword and hammer to defeat the creatures.

Palicos – the feline-looking allies that assist the player in the series by cooking and crafting – will also appear.

Producer Ryozo Tsujimoto said about the shorter time-frame for battles suiting casual or curious gamers: “Niantic’s AR technology delivers a ‘Here and right now’ hunting experience, something that can be played casually, while honouring the gameplay and hunting action that only ‘Monster Hunter’ can offer.”

Gamers interested in the game can pre-register ahead of its launch on 14 September.

Niantic has assured players that if 500,000 people sign up, they will all receive a global reward of 10 potions and 3 paintballs.

If sign-ups soar past five million, all players are granted 10,000 Zenny and a 1,000-slot inventory expansion.

Niantic CEO John Hanke said ‘Monster Hunter Now’ players will be treated to “fantastical creatures, engrossing hunting and opportunities for teamwork, with the best possible graphics on mobile devices”.