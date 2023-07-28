Francia Raisa insisted she has no "beef" with Selena Gomez.

The former best friends were believed to be feuding after the 'Only Murders in the Building' star claimed Taylor Swift was her only famous friend, but the 'How I Met Your Father' actress has dismissed claims of a rift between them.

After initially laughing off a question about where she stands with Selena - who she donated a kidney to in 2017 - Francia told TMZ: "There's no beef guys".

Her comments came shortly after she re-followed the 'Wolves' singer on Instagram after the brunette beauty marked her 35th birthday with a special post.

Sharing photos of the two of them over the years, Selena wrote: "Happiest of birthdays to this special human beings. No matter where life takes us, I love you."

Francia - who liked the post - didn't mention the 31-year-old star by name but admitted she was grateful for the birthday messages she received.

She told TMZ: "I got so many great birthday messages. I really, really appreciate everyone. Yeah, you know, it's a new year."

The Rare Beauty founder previously said she will "never ever, ever be more in debt" to anyone than Francia for donating her a kidney after she suffered organ damage related to her lupus diagnosis.

She hailed her "best friend" for her selfless gesture, acknowledging she was "so, so, so lucky".

However, last year, Selena gave an interview in which she said she didn't have many famous friends and only listed Taylor as one.

After E! News used the first half of the quote in an Instagram post, Francia shared a comment, which she later deleted, that read: "Interesting".

And in response, Selena commented on a TikTok post chronicling the supposed feud.

She wrote: "Sorry I didn't mention every person I know."

In May, Francia begged Selena's fans to stop "bullying" her on social media about the falling out.

She said: "The only thing I’m going to say is in no way, shape or form does anyone condone bullying, especially Selena.

"She literally has a whole nonprofit dedicated to mental health, and I believe Rare Beauty even just had an event for mental health.

"So the fact that I’m now being bullied as I am, it’s messing with me mentally."

"To me it’s not what anyone wants for someone and [Selena's] literally out there saying please stop, so I don’t understand why it’s not stopping – not just for me, but others that are also being antagonised online."